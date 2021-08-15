Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 28.8% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.16. 854,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,699. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

