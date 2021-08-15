Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 669,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151,995 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 118,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 35,053,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,667,410. The stock has a market cap of $271.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.29. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $48.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

