Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,095 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FedEx worth $46,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 133.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $277.18. 1,935,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,690. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $201.86 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

