Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,757 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. 40,217,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,013,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.02. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $350.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

