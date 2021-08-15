Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $20,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Truist decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.29. 3,766,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,943,585. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.