Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 105,620 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,620 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.77. 19,930,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,147,875. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

