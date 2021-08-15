Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,957 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,957 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 60,033 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,477. The company has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

