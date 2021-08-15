Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,665 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $48,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $771.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,378. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $779.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $722.75.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,934 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.57.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.