Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,190 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $49,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alley Co LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,923,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,746,000 after buying an additional 41,388 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.92. 806,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

