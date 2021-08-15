Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,002 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,688 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after buying an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $637.31. The company had a trading volume of 911,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $593.61. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $638.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

