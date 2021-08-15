Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,274 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.51.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.64. 1,962,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,477. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $152.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

