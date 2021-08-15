Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Tesla by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $53,434,000 after acquiring an additional 995,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,408,000 after acquiring an additional 348,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.89.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $717.17. 16,671,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,786,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.33 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $710.01 billion, a PE ratio of 373.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

