aelf (ELF) Price Up 5.1% This Week

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. aelf has a total market cap of $153.00 million and approximately $15.91 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges.
aelf Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “
aelf Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
