Aeternity (AE) Trading Up 16.2% Over Last Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $49.47 million and $7.04 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00046506 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00016765 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 387,709,121 coins and its circulating supply is 341,888,178 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

