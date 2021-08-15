Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, increased their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

