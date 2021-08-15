Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGGZF shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial cut Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

