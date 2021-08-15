Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.00.

AFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

AFN opened at C$28.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21. The stock has a market cap of C$526.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1,869.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.06. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.24 and a 1 year high of C$48.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

