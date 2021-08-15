Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) is USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s 8th Largest Position

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 101.0% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 6,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 22.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,650,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $283,000.

A stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $159.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,052. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $159.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.98.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

