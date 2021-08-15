agilon health (NYSE:AGL) versus Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Head to Head Analysis

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Baudax Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Baudax Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for agilon health and Baudax Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00 Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

agilon health currently has a consensus target price of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 18.11%. Given agilon health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe agilon health is more favorable than Baudax Bio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares agilon health and Baudax Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.22 billion 11.24 -$60.05 million N/A N/A Baudax Bio $490,000.00 90.88 -$76.10 million ($2.31) -0.23

agilon health has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health N/A N/A N/A Baudax Bio -6,924.13% N/A -82.58%

Summary

agilon health beats Baudax Bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

