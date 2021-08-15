Aion (AION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.09 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $91.15 million and $13.09 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 494,606,089 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

