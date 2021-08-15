Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report $2.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $2.49. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.74. The stock had a trading volume of 603,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,106. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

