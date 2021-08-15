Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 140.9% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
AIPUY opened at $17.26 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile
See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.