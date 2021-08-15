Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aisin has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

