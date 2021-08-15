Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €25.71 ($30.25).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Aixtron stock opened at €22.87 ($26.91) on Friday. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 12 month high of €24.91 ($29.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is €21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 57.75.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.