Akash Network (AKT) Price Hits $2.77

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $202.43 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00005815 BTC on major exchanges.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 151,175,036 coins and its circulating supply is 72,993,774 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

