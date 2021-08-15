Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) versus First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Critical Analysis

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. 15.22% 10.34% 1.54% First Commonwealth Financial 28.58% 11.03% 1.29%

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Akbank T.A.S. and First Commonwealth Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 4 0 3.00 First Commonwealth Financial 0 5 2 0 2.29

First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus target price of $12.63, indicating a potential downside of 6.76%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and First Commonwealth Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.58 $898.88 million N/A N/A First Commonwealth Financial $395.68 million 3.28 $73.45 million $0.81 16.72

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial.

Dividends

Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Akbank T.A.S. on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services. The Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management segment provides financial solutions and banking services to large, medium and small size corporate and commercial customers. The Treasury segment conducts TL and FC spot and forward transactions, treasury bonds, government bonds, Eurobond and private sector bond transactions and also derivative trading activities within determined limits. The company was founded on January 30, 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries. The firm’s consumer services include Internet, mobile, and telephone banking; an automated teller machine network; personal checking accounts; interest-earning checking accounts; savings accounts; insured money market accounts; debit cards; investment certificates; fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit; secured and unsecured installment loans; construction and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; credit lines with overdraft checking protection; and IRA accounts. Its commercial banking services include commercial lending, small and high-volume business checking accounts, on-line account management services, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, commercial cash management services and repurchase agreements. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.