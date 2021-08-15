Akropolis Trading 14.2% Higher This Week (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. Akropolis has a market cap of $98.38 million and approximately $16.51 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00057303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.81 or 0.00867990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00104170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044020 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,730,140 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars.

