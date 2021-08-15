Alchemix Market Cap Reaches $113.57 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Alchemix has a total market cap of $113.57 million and $16.46 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for approximately $400.36 or 0.00850658 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.47 or 0.00872147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00109600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00044538 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

ALCX is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

