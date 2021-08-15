Alchemy Pay Market Capitalization Tops $255.11 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0827 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $255.11 million and approximately $122.63 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.96 or 0.00315435 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00150443 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00151344 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008832 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 88.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,084,564,227 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

