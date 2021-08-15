Aleph.im Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.76 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,774,287 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

