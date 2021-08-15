Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.29. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

