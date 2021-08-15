Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.50.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.29. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $42.99.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.