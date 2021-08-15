Algorand Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002099 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $3.16 billion and $172.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00038445 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.00291886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00038804 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014190 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,138.42 or 0.02455356 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,683,257,811 coins and its circulating supply is 3,250,463,130 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.