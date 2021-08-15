Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,301,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,980,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $512.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

