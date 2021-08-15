Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,084 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alkermes worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $121,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 182.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,197. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $28.75 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $29.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.87, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

