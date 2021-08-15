All Sports 1-Day Volume Tops $2.58 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $25.96 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00867603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00104690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00043793 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

