All Sports (SOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.85 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $26.85 million and $2.25 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

