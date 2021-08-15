Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Allakos posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($4.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

ALLK traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.39. 198,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,851. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.89. Allakos has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

In related news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $57,946.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,711 shares of company stock worth $6,819,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,001,000 after buying an additional 105,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allakos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,195,000 after acquiring an additional 83,327 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Allakos by 12.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 576,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,177,000 after acquiring an additional 65,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $62,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.