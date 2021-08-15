Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Allegiant Travel reported earnings of ($4.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.62 to $20.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

ALGT opened at $191.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.99. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $112.71 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.