Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce earnings per share of $1.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $1.45. Allegiant Travel reported earnings of ($4.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.62 to $20.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.92.

ALGT opened at $191.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.99. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $112.71 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $8,542,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

