Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 796 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO remained flat at $$244.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 384,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,824. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $244.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

