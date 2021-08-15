Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 127,364 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Corning worth $62,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and sold 157,474 shares valued at $6,761,975. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

