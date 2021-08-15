Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 22,353 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Marriott International worth $50,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International stock opened at $134.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

