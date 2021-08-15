Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 3,264 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $57,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Havens Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.1% in the second quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 31.2% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 270,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,679,000 after buying an additional 64,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $239,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.56.

WLTW opened at $219.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

