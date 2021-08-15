Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of DuPont de Nemours worth $54,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $77.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

