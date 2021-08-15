Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Equity Residential worth $51,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 741.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after buying an additional 1,234,974 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $78,421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 58.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,360,000 after buying an additional 929,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Equity Residential by 28.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,381,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,234,000 after buying an additional 753,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.31.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,779,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

