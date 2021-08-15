Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 358,744 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,744 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.07% of Flowserve worth $56,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its stake in Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of FLS opened at $40.19 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

