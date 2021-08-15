Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.93% of CDK Global worth $56,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

CDK stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.