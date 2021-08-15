Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,660 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Constellation Brands worth $55,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,980,000 after purchasing an additional 219,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

STZ opened at $213.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

