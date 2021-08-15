Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $51.02 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,343,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.49% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $51,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.4% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.