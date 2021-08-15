Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $51.12 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,637 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Weyerhaeuser worth $51,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after buying an additional 557,901 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.